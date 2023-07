Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 04:54 Hits: 2

Sophia Smith scored twice and set up another as a new-look United States launched their bid to win a third Women's World Cup in a row with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230722-us-forward-sophia-smith-scores-twice-as-team-defeats-vietnam-in-world-cup-opener