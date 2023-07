Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 06:14 Hits: 2

Thousands of people took to the streets in a handful of Muslim-majority countries Friday to express their outrage at the desecration of a copy of the Koran in Sweden, a day after protesters stormed the country's embassy in Iraq.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230722-thousands-in-iraq-iran-lebanon-protest-koran-desecration-in-sweden