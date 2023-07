Category: World Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 09:21 Hits: 5

While the war in Ukraine has shown once again that Turkey and Europe need each other, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s behavior has underscored just how different the European Union and Turkey are. Given Turkey’s size and importance, these differences must be managed, because they cannot be ignored.

