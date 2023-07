Category: World Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 12:30 Hits: 5

At a time when the United States is asking its allies to help it counter China, its wasteful, inefficient industrial policies are making it harder for them to comply. Rather than undercutting its “friends” with subsidies and protectionist trade barriers, America should be focusing on pro-growth innovation and labor-market policies.

