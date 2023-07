Category: World Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 10:12 Hits: 0

Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Khylyuk, who went missing last year after he was detained by occupying Russian troops, is in a penal colony in Russia's Vladimir region, Reporters without Borders (RSF) said in a statement.

