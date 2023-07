Category: World Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 11:22 Hits: 0

Up to 20,000 Russian convicts recruited by the Wagner mercenary group were killed in fighting in Bakhmut over the past few months, British intelligence said in its daily report on July 21.

