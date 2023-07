Category: World Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 12:53 Hits: 2

Ukraine's government has purchased Sense Bank, which is linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven, for 1 hryvnia (2 U.S. cents) after the central bank (NBU) ruled to remove the institution from the Ukrainian financial sector.

