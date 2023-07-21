Georgia prosecutors are preparing a massive racketeering case against Trump: report

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 11:50 Hits: 1

In addition to two criminal indictments, former President Donald Trump is facing two separate investigations of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results — one by special counsel Jack Smith for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the other by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for the State of Georgia. CBS News has reported that an indictment sometime in August is looking like a strong possibility in Willis' case.

According to reporting by The Guardian's Hugo Lowell, racketeering charges could be a key part of a Trump indictment in Georgia and would be "predicated on statutes related to influencing witnesses and computer trespass."

"The racketeering statute in Georgia is more expansive than its federal counterpart, notably because any attempts to solicit or coerce the qualifying crimes can be included as predicate acts of racketeering activity, even when those crimes cannot be indicted separately," Lowell reports.

Lowell adds that according to two Guardian sources interviewed on condition of anonymity, the evidence in racketeering charges could include the conversation in which Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him 11,780 votes.

According to the Guardian reporter, "For the computer trespass charge, where prosecutors would have to show that defendants used a computer or network without authority to interfere with a program or data, that would include the breach of voting machines in Coffee County, the two people said. The breach of voting machines involved a group of Trump operatives — paid by the then- Trump lawyer Sidney Powell — accessing the voting machines at the county's election office and copying sensitive voting system data."

