The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

South Korean Hold Rally Against Japan's Wastewater Discharge

Category: World Hits: 5

South Korean Hold Rally Against Japan's Wastewater Discharge

On Friday, South Korean fishermen held a maritime protest rally against Japan's planned discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

RELATED: 

Report on Fukushima's Nuclear Water is Regretable: IAEA Expert

A group of local fishermen gathered on the seashore of the southwestern coastal county of Jangheung, carrying a rally called "flower bier" about 200 meters along the coast to protest against the contaminated water release plan.

"The flower bier is used for a traditionalritual to carry coffins when people die. We marched with the flower bier to say that if the Fukushima nuclear wastewater is released into the ocean, all humankind will die," said Kim Young-chul, executive chief of the Federation of Korean Fishermen's Associations.

The placard of "oppose discharging Fukushima nuclear contaminated water" was attached to both sides of the bier carried by the fishermen.

The same placards were also hung on the sides of about 30 fishing boats that staged a maritime demonstration in waters off the county for some half an hour.

"I'd like to ask questions to the Japanese government. Why is it seeking to release the contaminated water into the ocean if the water is really safe as Japan claimed? Why is it seeking to dump it through a one-kilometer-long tunnel after dilution if the water is safe enough to drink?" Kim said, noting that if it is a really safe and edible water, Japan can just choose to use it inside its territory for agricultural, industrial and drinking purposes.

Japan has been pushing for dumping the contaminated wastewater this summer from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was hit by a massive earthquake and an ensuing tsunami in March 2011.

The move has aroused strong opposition and doubts from domestic fishing groups, neighboring countries and the South Pacific island countries, as well as the international community.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/South-Korean-Hold-Rally-Against-Japans-Wastewater-Discharge-20230721-0009.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version