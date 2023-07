Category: World Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 12:01 Hits: 1

Police outside Berlin have called off the search for what was thought to be a lioness on the loose.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/suspected-lioness-loose-in-berlin-suburb-likely-a-wild-boar-police-experts-say/a-66284417?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf