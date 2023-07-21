The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Investigation: Africa under Russian influence

Investigation: Africa under Russian influence In France, pan-African influencers are gaining more and more followers on social media. Advocating a radical anti-Western ideology, some of them claim responsibility for the recent coups in Mali and Burkina Faso. Their narrative is similar to that of the Kremlin, which is trying to place its pawns on the African continent. FRANCE 24 profiles two French influencers who seem to have taken sides with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20230721-investigation-africa-under-russian-influence

