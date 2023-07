Category: World Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 11:10 Hits: 1

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive makes slow progress in the south and southeast, it’s the Russians who’ve gone on the attack in the northeastern Kharkiv region. In recent days Russian forces have advanced by a kilometre or more towards the Ukrainian-held town of Kupyansk. FRANCE 24 correspondent Gulliver Cragg reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230721-ukraine-s-liberated-town-of-kupyansk-endures-russian-shelling-disinformation