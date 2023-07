Category: World Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 12:58 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin did not have time to prepare Felda's annual grant from the government as he had to resign as prime minister in 2021, says his former principal private secretary Datuk Dr Marzuki Mohamad Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/07/21/muhyiddin-never-got-to-sign-annual-felda-grant-says-former-aide