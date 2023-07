Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 21:25 Hits: 1

On the world stage, Iran needs friends. So Tehran seized the chance to flip the script with its powerful patron Russia, becoming a supplier of drones for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Has it been worth the diplomatic cost?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2023/0720/Drone-war-The-price-Iran-pays-for-helping-Russia-against-Ukraine?icid=rss