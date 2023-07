Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 13:41 Hits: 1

As the specter of nuclear war rears its ugly head once again, seventy-eight years later, we’re all in dire need of a reminder of the threat posed by Oppenheimer’s invention.

Read more https://progressive.org/latest/oppenheimer-doesnt-fully-depict-atomic-bomb-rampell-20230720/