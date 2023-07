Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 07:25 Hits: 2

The Pakistani Taliban shot and killed two police officers and wounded two others in a gun attack at a roadside checkpoint in the city of Peshawar, police said July 20, the latest violence in the restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistani-taliban-gun-attack-peshawar-/32511374.html