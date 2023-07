Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 09:22 Hits: 3

Iran would retaliate against any oil company unloading Iranian oil from a seized tanker, the Revolutionary Guards' navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, said on July 20, according to state media.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-warns-against-unloading-oil-tanker/32511560.html