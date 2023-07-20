'Immune to both shame and common sense': Molly Jong-Fast slams GOP lawmakers

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 01:45 Hits: 2

Despite a series of embarrassments over the ongoing investigations of Hunter Biden, Republicans are continuing their push to find politically damaging information about the president’s son, Vanity Fair reports.

Molly Jong-Fast writes for Vanity Fair that “You’d think that House Republicans might have slowed their roll after the man they pushed as their star whistleblower against Hunter Biden, Gal Luft—an Israeli-American dual citizen who claimed to have compromising information on President Joe Biden and his son—was charged with serious crimes last November."

"Or especially when, per the recently unsealed indictment, it became clear that those crimes included being an unregistered foreign agent for China, trafficking arms, breaking international sanctions, and making false statements to federal officials.”

But Jong-Fast writes that House Republicans are doing the exact opposite “Instead, charging full speed ahead in defense of their missing whistleblower during last week’s ultra-mortifying House Judiciary Oversight hearing.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) told Jong-Fast that the GOP’s obsession with culture wars has injected “stupidity” into today’s Republican party, warning that this development could have consequences.

“No one or nothing in America is safe from the sheer stupidity of modern Republican politics,” Torres said, adding that the GOP have “become monomaniacally anti-woke culture warriors whose ever-lengthening list of targets include acronyms like DEI and ESG, Barbie, gas stoves, Hunter Biden, trans people.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Ca.) said the dynamics of today’s GOP politics has turned the traditional structure of governance on its head.

“Typically the Speaker of the House sets a party’s agenda in Congress. But there is no functional leader of the House Republican Party,” Swalwell told Jong-Fast.

“Instead, it’s made up of an ensemble cast of chaos agents providing a comedy of errors each week Congress is in session.”

But whether Democrats can take advantage of GOP stupidity is an open question, Jong-Fast writes, noting that Rep. Ro Khanna said in an emailed statement to Vanity Fair that “from attacking the Trump-appointment head of the FBI to jamming through amendments restricting abortion access and targeting transgender service members in the defense bill, last week was a reminder of growing extremism in the House.”

“Democrats need to do more to call this out and highlight how out of touch the current agenda is with what Americans actually care about. There should be less time spent on conspiracy theories and regressive, unpopular policies and more time spent on bringing back manufacturing and lowering the cost of gas and food.”

