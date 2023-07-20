Plane Crash in Colombia kills 6

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 07:27 Hits: 2

On Wednesday, the civil aviation authority of Colombia said that a small plane crashed in central Meta department, killing five members of Colombia's Democratic Center party along with the pilot.

According to official local media statements, the plane was flying from Villavicencio to Bogotá for a party gathering.

The party identified the victims as former senator and ambassador Nohora Tovar and her husband, Guillermo Perez, the party's coordinator in Meta; Dimas Barrero, a deputy representing Meta; Felipe Carreno, the department's gubernatorial candidate; Oscar Rodriguez, a Villavicencio councilman; and the pilot, Heliodoro Alvarez.

According to the agency statement, the Cessna T210N, which served as an air shuttle, "took off from the airport in Villavicencio (Meta's capital) at 7:40 a.m. (1240 GMT) and last had contact with air traffic control at 7:58 a.m. (1258 GMT)."

The agency said that it has "assigned a team of experts to gather evidence to determine the possible causes of the accident."

Álvaro Uribe, former president of Colombia and a founder of the party, expressed his grief on Twitter about the accident, adding he was following the progress of the investigation.

