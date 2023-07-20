FAO: Innovative Project To Address Food Security in Sri Lanka

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 08:32 Hits: 2

On Thursday, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said that it is taking steps in collaboration with Sri Lanka to address the threat to food security caused by two consecutive seasons of poor harvests in 2021 and 2022.

According to official reports, with a nearly 40-percent drop in paddy production in 2022, Sri Lanka's rice ecosystem is vulnerable and requires immediate attention.

According to FAO’s official statement, it has initiated an innovative project titled RiceUP, as part of which, FAO and its partners are conducting training programs for agriculture extension officers (AEOs) on integrated plant nutrient management (IPNM) in selected districts in Sri Lanka.

FAO has said that the training will equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to guide paddy farmers on soil management and the optimal use of organic and chemical fertilizers to enhance crop yield while reducing chemical dependency.

Official data shows that RiceUP aims to enhance productivity, food security and livelihoods in Sri Lanka's paddy farming sector.

According to FAO, such aim will be accomplished through the implementation of sustainable farming practices, including the safe and efficient use of fertilizer and quality seed.

Furthermore, FAO also said that, by adopting IPNM and accessing urea fertilizer, smallholder paddy farmers can reduce costs and improve productivity, which leads to better profitability and resilience to future shocks.

