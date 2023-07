Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 08:12 Hits: 2

A video circulating on social media, which showed two women paraded naked on the streets after allegedly being gang raped, has received mass condemnation in India.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-supreme-court-modi-express-deep-concern-over-manipur-violence/a-66291966?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf