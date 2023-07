Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 08:22 Hits: 2

The incident in the Iraqi capital has been sparked by a planned Quran burning in Stockholm. Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr entered the premises and set fire to the building.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iraq-swedish-embassy-in-baghdad-stormed/a-66291449?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf