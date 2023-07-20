The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: More than a dozen injured in Russian attacks on Mykolaiv and Odesa

🔴 Live: More than a dozen injured in Russian attacks on Mykolaiv and Odesa At least 20 people were injured in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian port cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa, Ukrainian officials said early on Thursday. In northwest Crimea, a Ukrainian drone attack killed a teenage girl, the Moscow-installed regional governor said on Thursday. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

