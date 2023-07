Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 03:42 Hits: 2

Among the challenges faced by Singapore’s fledgling aquaculture sector is the high fish stock mortality rate, with some farms reporting a rate as high as 70 per cent, compared to Australian farms which face losses typically in the range of 10 per cent or less.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/singapore-aims-tackle-high-fish-mortality-rate-nascent-aquaculture-sector-lessons-australia-3641576