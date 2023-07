Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 12:23 Hits: 6

The United States is experiencing an investment boom, owing to industrial policies that grant enormous subsidies – including to European firms – for investing in America, largely in green tech. Europe, meanwhile, is responding with a return to the austerity policies that caused it to fall behind the US in the first place.

