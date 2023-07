Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 13:11 Hits: 2

Russians may still be afraid to speak out publicly against their president. But in the wake of Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted rebellion, President Vladimir Putin’s weakness – and the cracks in the system he so meticulously built – are unmistakable.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/prigozhin-rebellion-bring-down-putin-regime-by-nina-l-khrushcheva-2023-07