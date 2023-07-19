William Arkin: CIA Is Playing Outsize Role in Ukraine Despite Biden Pledge Not to Send U.S. Forces

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 12:15 Hits: 2

A new investigation reveals the extent of the CIA’s involvement in the war in Ukraine, where the agency operates clandestinely in what, under a formal declaration of war, would be the domain of the military. We’re joined on the show by the author of the investigation, William Arkin, a national security reporter and senior editor at Newsweek, who says that the CIA has “got its hand in a little bit of everything” in Ukraine. According to various sources, the CIA is shuttling weapons into Ukraine using a “gray fleet” of commercial aircraft that crisscrosses Central and Eastern Europe, sending personnel into Ukraine on secret missions and assisting Ukrainians with new weapons and systems, all while using Poland as its clandestine hub to coordinate its operations inside the country. At the same time, the U.S.'s nonaligned status appears to place a limit on its intelligence, keeping it in the dark on both Zelensky and Putin's next moves.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/7/19/ukraine_war_cia_grey_fleet