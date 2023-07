Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 09:08 Hits: 3

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says a Russian cruise missile strike on Lviv in western Ukraine on July 6, which killed 10 civilians in a residential apartment complex, should be investigated as a possible war crime.

