Wednesday, 19 July 2023

The head of Britain's MI6 foreign spy service said the Wagner group's mutiny attempt in June showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was under pressure, adding he was optimistic about Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-m16-moore-russians-join-agents-end-ukraine-war/32509989.html