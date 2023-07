Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 08:54 Hits: 3

Health authorities have issued warnings to keep cool after record heat was recorded in Europe, Asia and North America. In Greece, wildfires continued for a third day with another heat wave in the forecast.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/extreme-heat-sparks-health-warnings-as-wildfires-continue/a-66281225?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf