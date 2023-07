Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 08:47 Hits: 2

Wildfires burned for a third day west of the Greek capital Athens on Wednesday, as authorities braced for a new heatwave stoking tinderbox conditions across the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230719-wildfires-rage-for-a-third-day-in-greece-as-eu-allies-send-aid