Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 09:05 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: A high-ranking Mentri Besar Inc (MBI) officer has been remanded together with a woman company director in connection with a mining sector corruption and abuse of power probe. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/07/19/mentri-besar-inc-senior-exec-detained-in-graft-probe