Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 09:06 Hits: 3

The company and UK government say Tata will build its first gigafactory outside of India and employ up to 4,000 people.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/19/indias-tata-group-to-build-5bn-ev-battery-gigafactory-in-uk