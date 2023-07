Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 06:57 Hits: 2

Russia launched a fresh wave of drone strikes early on July 18 on southern Ukraine, damaging infrastructure in the Black Sea port of Odesa, regional officials and the military reported, as Moscow said it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on the illegally annexed region of Crimea.

