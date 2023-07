Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 04:20 Hits: 3

A Russian overnight strike damaged port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine's Odesa, Kyiv's military said on Tuesday, hours after Moscow refused to extend a deal to allow grain export from the region. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230718-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-crimea-bridge-partially-open-to-traffic-russian-official