Deported Ukrainian children return from Russia – to a slow recovery

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Thousands of children were kidnapped and deported to Russia shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. Some are returning home to Ukraine, where they are given counselling and therapy sessions to deal with their harrowing war experiences. FRANCE 24 met a group of repatriated children who have been reunited with their Ukrainian guardians and relatives.

