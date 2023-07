Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 08:36 Hits: 3

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's clerical rulers are clamping down on dissent ahead of the anniversary of the death of a young woman in morality police custody, fearing a revival of nationwide protests that rocked the Islamic Republic for months. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/07/18/risking-revival-of-unrest-iran-rulers-tighten-curbs-on-dissent