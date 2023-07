Category: World Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 07:14 Hits: 0

Ukrainian forces are continuing their offensive in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas of the southern Zaporizhzhya region while recapturing some territory in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said early on July 17.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-zaporizhzhya-offensive-gains-donetsk/32506593.html