'We need respect!' GOP candidate booed mercilessly at pro-Trump event

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate, faced a hostile crowd at the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida on Sunday.

Intense booing began as soon as Hutchinson was welcomed to the stage.

"Welcome, everybody. It's my...," the governor struggled to speak over the moans. "I am delighted to be here today to express my support for young people being engaged in the political arena and fighting for the conservative cause."

At one point, the crowd chanted, "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

Later in his speech, Hutchinson reminded the audience he was running for president.

"And yes, I'm running for president of the United States," he said. "We've got some great, great people that are running."

"Boo!" the audience shouted.

"And what we need is respect for those that might have a differing opinion."

"Boo!" the cries continued.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/gop-candidate-booed-trup-event/

