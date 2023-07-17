State attorney explains how Judge Cannon could risk removal from Trump case in upcoming hearing

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 01:30 Hits: 0

Dave Aronberg, Florida state attorney for Palm Beach County, explained to CNN's Jim Acosta that Donald Trump is taking a considerable risk with his latest move to try and delay his trial until after the 2024 election. Special counsel Jack Smith hasn't been amenable to the request thus far.

Trump is set to appear in court this week with his co-defendant, valet Walt Nauta. Aronberg explained that it should be nothing more than a normal hearing, but the former president isn't known for doing things the normal way.

"Where it gets really interesting is Trump has requested that this trial be postponed until after the election," said Aronber. "He wants an indefinite postponement, which really proves right all the critics who said the reason why he's running is to avoid having his case tried because he thought that running for office would dissuade Merrick Garland from prosecuting him. Well, he was half right. Jack Smith is now a pit bull, so he should have been careful what he asked for. But now he's saying the quiet part out loud. He's saying, don't even try me until after the election, when he thinks he'll be president and then can order his Department of Justice to get rid of the whole thing."

There has been an ongoing assumption that Trump will go through a number of delay tactics if he isn't granted his infinite delay. But Aronberg thinks that how Judge Aileen Cannon acts in this one issue could result in a huge reaction.

"I think it's hard to try this case before the 2024 election," he confessed. "You've got classified documents. You've got this federal act called CIPA. And you have a co-defendant who's already delaying things because he couldn't find a lawyer. You see where this is headed. The difference here, Jim, is that Donald Trump is just saying, give me the whole enchilada. Just postpone it indefinitely, whereas I think Judge Cannon is more likely to give him bits and pieces, delay here, delay there, and then you turn around, and it's already past the election. Essentially it's death by a thousand paper cuts. But Trump may be overplaying his hand by asking Judge Cannon to go ahead and delay this thing indefinitely. I don't think he'll get that. If Judge Cannon grants that, I think she'll be reversed by the 11th Circuit [Court of Appeals] and possibly even taken off the case."

