GDP rose by 6.3%, lower than economists were predicting, with concern in the real estate sector and soft consumer spending. The numbers could indicate that China's post-COVID boom might be over.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-economy-grows-slower-than-expected-in-second-quarter/a-66251630?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf