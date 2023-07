Category: World Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 08:01 Hits: 1

It rained on his parade, but Lionel Messi greeted his new Inter Miami fans and was hailed by the club's owner as "America's number 10" at a damp but celebratory unveiling event on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230717-messi-hailed-as-america-s-number-10-at-rapturous-inter-miami-unveiling