Published on Monday, 17 July 2023

On La Palma island, firefighters battle a blaze which burned 5,000 hectares and forced the evacuation of 4,000 people.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2023/7/17/photos-heatwaves-strike-across-the-globe-as-wildfires-rage