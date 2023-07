Category: World Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 08:00 Hits: 2

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's new leader, has enacted a raft of bold economic reforms in his first weeks in office. If he addresses the country’s security challenges, energy woes, and governance shortcomings, and secures the backing of investors and development partners, he could transform the continent’s largest economy.

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/nigerian-president-bola-tinubu-could-transform-economy-by-rabah-arezki-2023-07