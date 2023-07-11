Mission Creep : Katrina vanden Heuvel on Ukraine's Push to Join NATO U.S. Plan to Send Cluster Bombs

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 12:19 Hits: 3

At today’s NATO summit in Lithuania, member countries are expected to debate Ukraine’s request to join the military alliance, which would provide additional military support for its war with Russia. Opponents to Ukrainian membership, however, warn that such a move would needlessly escalate what Russia sees as a proxy war with the United States against NATO encroachment on its western border. For more, we speak to journalist Katrina vanden Heuvel, whose recent piece for The Guardian, co-authored with James Carden, is headlined “Now is not the time for Ukraine to join NATO.”

