The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mission Creep : Katrina vanden Heuvel on Ukraine's Push to Join NATO U.S. Plan to Send Cluster Bombs

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg2 katrina ukraine nato

At today’s NATO summit in Lithuania, member countries are expected to debate Ukraine’s request to join the military alliance, which would provide additional military support for its war with Russia. Opponents to Ukrainian membership, however, warn that such a move would needlessly escalate what Russia sees as a proxy war with the United States against NATO encroachment on its western border. For more, we speak to journalist Katrina vanden Heuvel, whose recent piece for The Guardian, co-authored with James Carden, is headlined “Now is not the time for Ukraine to join NATO.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/7/11/ukraine_nato_vilnius_summit

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version