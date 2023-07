Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 July 2023 07:41 Hits: 2

Bilateral China-US talks could set the tone for the COP28 UN climate summit in November. China's manufacturing-led economy produces the most carbon emissions and Beijing has increased its commitment to coal power.

