???? Live: Russia repels Ukraine drone attack on Crimea, defence ministry says

🔴 Live: Russia repels Ukraine drone attack on Crimea, defence ministry says Russia thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack near Sebastopol, a crucial port in Russian-annexed Crimea, Russia's defence ministry said Sunday morning. Moscow's air defence forces and Black Sea fleet reportedly took out a total of nine drones throughout the assault, which the ministry said caused no damage or casualties. And President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would use its own cluster bomb stockpiles if the munitions were used against Russian forces in Ukraine. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

