Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 July 2023 08:42 Hits: 3

Tens of millions of people were battling dangerously high temperatures around the world on Sunday as record heat forecasts hung over parts of the United States, Europe and Asia, in the latest example of the threat from global warming.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20230716-record-heatwave-causes-dangerously-high-temperatures-worldwide