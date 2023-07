Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 July 2023 07:36 Hits: 1

Russian shelling targeted border areas in Sumy Province in Ukraine's northeast, causing multiple explosions, local officials said on July 15, as Kyiv claimed its troops were advancing against the invading forces in the country's south.

