Turkey Provides Support For Disabled People In Afghanistan

Turkey Provides Support For Disabled People In Afghanistan The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency has provided financial support for vocational training courses for people with disabilities in northern Afghanistan to help them gain professional skills and find employment. The state-run charity will provide six-month courses for women in soap manufacturing and for men in carpentry, the production and repair of shoes, and welding of metal structures. The courses will take place in Jowzjan Province and will accommodate 50 people with disabilities. To read the original story from the RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.

